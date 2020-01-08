Mary A. Mayberry (nee Fultz)

GARY, IN - Mary A. Mayberry (nee Fultz), 85, peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Mary was a beloved wife to her late husband, Clarence, and loving mother to her son, C. Stephen "Steve" Mayberry, and daughter-in-law, Jennifer, who survive her. Mary was a graduate of St. Margaret Hospital's Nursing School and earned her nursing degree at DePaul University. After many years working in St. Margaret's emergency room, Mary spent 38 years serving Gary's schoolchildren, most notably at Banneker and Ivanhoe elementary schools.

Mary's wake will be held at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Avenue, Gary, IN on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A homegoing celebration will be held at St. Timothy on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Flowers may be sent to MANUEL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 421 W. 5th Ave, Gary, IN.