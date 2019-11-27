Mary A. Pataky (nee Greskovich)

WHITING/MARYLAND - Mary A. Pataky (nee Greskovich) age 97 of Bowie, MD, formerly of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Beebe Healthcare, in Lewes, DE. She was the beloved wife for 36 years of the late Raymond A. Pataky who passed away October 22, 1982; loving mother of Ronald (Carol) Pataky of Bowie, MD; cherished grandmother of Rachel and Andrew Pataky of Bowie, MD; dearest aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Andrew Greskovich and Paul E. Gress.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00pm.

Mary Pataky was born on April 19, 1922 in Zborov, Czechoslovakia to Paul and Mary (Rimarcik) Greskovich. She enjoyed baking, gardening, and traveling, her favorite destinations being Las Vegas and her birthplace in Slovakia. She was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church, Whiting, the Immaculate Conception Rosary Society and St. Ann Sodality, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR.452 and the Slovak Gymnastic Sokol, #269. Above all, Mary cherished time spent with those she held most dear. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend who was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

www.baranfh.com (219)659-4400