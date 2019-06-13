Mary A. Sfura

MUNSTER, IN - Mary A. Sfura, 72, of Munster, passed away on Monday June 10, 2019. She was born April 24, 1947 in Louisville, KY and moved to East Chicago, IN at a young age where she graduated from Roosevelt High School. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Richard; son, Richard A. Sfura ofIndianapolis; daughter, Stephanie (Dajhan) van Rooyen of Clermont, FL; nine grandchildren: Amanda, Kyle, Brady, Cayla (Chase), Jennifer (Jake), Amber and Cornelius; four great grandchildren: d'Artagnan, Ronan, Jace and Chase; sister, Linda (Butch) Ramirez of Las Vegas; nephew, Tony Simpson of Evansville, IN. She was preceded in death by her mother, Grace Southers.

Mary was a lifelong area resident living in East Chicago for 19 years and then Munster for 43 years. Her life revolved around her family and pets. She especially enjoyed painting, flowers and gardening and collecting Hallmark ornaments.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral service will be on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Memory Lane Memorial Park, Crown Point, IN. Memorial contributions can be made to the .

www.kishfuneralhome.net