Mary Alice Gawronski

Mary Alice Gawronski, age 71, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019. She was born on October 24, 1947 in Valparaiso, IN to Robert Selman and Laura Armeda Barnes, both of whom preceded her in death. On September 18, 1993 in Kouts, IN, she married Bernard Gawronski, who preceded her in death on January 30, 2011.

She is survived by her son, Matthew (Jennifer) Spiess and family of Porter County, IN; her sister, Patricia (Larry) Atwell of Valparaiso, IN; her brother, Thomas M. (Julie) Barnes of Watseka, IL; her sister-in-law, Linda (Mark) Spears of California; and by her nieces, nephew and cousins.

Mary was a Utility Clerk at Jewel for 18 years. She was a very loving sister, and she enjoyed going to the movies and going out to dinner with her siblings. She also loved camping and was also a member of SKYWARN, an Amateur Radio Network.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, IN. Memorial donations may be given to Duneland Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383. Memories may be shared at: www.whitelovefuneralhome.com