Mary Alice Ware (nee Nemeth)

CALUMET CITY, IL - Mary Alice Ware (nee Nemeth), age 67 of Calumet City passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband, Harold F. Ware. Loving mother of Alicia Ware and Jonathan Ware. Cherished sister of Martin (Bernadine) Nemeth, Joyce Scherer, Karl (Susan) Nemeth, Kathy (David) Trotman, Jackie (Rick) Dawson and James Nemeth. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her loving parents Martin and Jean Nemeth, sister Diane Pisowicz and son James Ware.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUDER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Funeral services for Mary will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the funeral home beginning with closing prayers at 9:30 AM then processing to Our Lady of Knock Church, 501 163rd street, Calumet City, IL for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Mary will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL.

Mary was loved by many, she was a devoted and loving wife, mother and sister and friend, she will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com