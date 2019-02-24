Mary Andrews

MANTENO, IL - Mary Andrews, age 91, of Manteno, and formerly of Calumet City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at her granddaughter's home in Manteno.

She was born September 1, 1927 in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Ann Wawzynczak Rzepczynski.

She was a graduate of Bishop Knoll High School.

Mary worked for General Mills 42.5 years and has been retired since 1990.

She was a member of the Sunshine Club and the Grain Millers Union of South Chicago. Mary enjoyed coffee, pastries, crocheting, cooking, baking, reading, coloring, bird watching, shopping, babysitting, gift giving, and spoiling her loved ones. She loved and lived for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and dogs.

She was a two-time cancer survivor.

Mary traveled the world to such places as; Nova Scotia, Australia, Jamaica, Hawaii, Ireland, Canary Islands and Tahiti. She was a parishioner of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Calumet City.

Surviving are one sister, Irene Saia of Hammond, IN; four grandchildren, Raymond Diggs Jr., Bridget & Richard Pawlak, Natalie Baker, Deanna Martin; five great-grandchildren, Quentin Baker, Jaedon Martin, Brendan Pawlak, Brayden Pawlak, Morgan Murchison; and one son-in-law, David Baker.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and two daughters and one son-in-law, Virginia "Ginny" and John Jacobs and Diane "Dee Dee" Baker.

Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 CLANCY-GERNON FUNERAL HOME - MANTENO.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Calumet City.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the funeral Mass.

