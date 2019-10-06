Mary Ann Andress (formerly Sartini, nee Dubeck)

LANSING, IL - Mary Ann Andress, age 93, of Lansing IL, was called Home on October 3, 2019. She is survived by her loving children Rich Sartini (Maureen), Laura Sartini, Pat Sartini (Carol Skiber), Janet Malone (late John), Kitty Humecki (Brent), Diane Weber (Bill); and by her sister Joan Murphy. Mary Ann treasured her grandchildren Jeff Sartini (Cady), Karen Johnson (Mark), Stephen Sartini (Katey), Sarah Buck (Kyle), Molly Pipik (Paul), Chuck Malone, Paige Humecki (Mike Bove), Joe Weber, Jacob Weber, Bob Weber (Cindy), Bill Weber (Jen Haberling), and Dan Weber (Kathy). She is also survived by a multitude of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Norm, her cherished daughter Mary Schaefer (late Jim), grandsons Christian Weber and John Malone, eight of her siblings, and her parents Ignatius and Rosalie Dubeck.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services for Mary Ann will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the funeral home with closing prayers beginning at 9:30 AM then processing to St. Ann's Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment private.

Mary Ann's faith in God was unwavering no matter what joys or challenges He brought her. She boldly served as head of a large family while exuding self-reliance, a strong work ethic, and resilience. In the 1960s when single mothers in the workforce were few, Mary Ann persistently and successfully fought for advancements and equal pay.

Mary Ann graduated from George Rogers Clark High School in Whiting, IN and received additional technical and occupational trainings through her extensive work experience. She was a co-founder and board member of Tri-State Manor Nursing Home. After a 25+ year career in newspaper production management, she remained active with the Golden Times retirees.

Mary Ann volunteered at the Lansing Food Pantry and supported organizations for the developmentally disabled. During WWII, Mary Ann served her country by taking up work left vacant by the men who were called to duty.She devoted her life to her family and serving others. Her home was a gathering place for friends, family, and neighbors. She hosted countless celebrations and get-togethers, legendary 4th of July parties, and memorable game nights. Mary Ann was an avid bridge player, a diehard Cubs fan, and tossed a mean firecracker.

Mary Ann had a wide variety of interests and talents that were lovingly passed on to her children and their children such as travel, music appreciation, board and card games, knitting, sewing, crocheting, golfing, and specialty cooking such as Slovakian nutroll and homemade ravioli.

She will be greatly missed as her legacy lives on.

