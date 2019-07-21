Mary Ann Asher

VALPARAISO, IN - 79 year old, Mary Ann Asher, of Valparaiso, formerly of Radioville, where she was known as "Blueberry Mary" passed away July 18, 2019 at her home with her loving family around her.

On March 26, 1940, Mary was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Bill and Ester (Campbell) Claussen. Mary's parents owned and operated the "Valparaiso Motel" and the "Spring Valley Motel" in Valparaiso, Indiana. She graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1958. She married Roger Asher on June 7, 2007, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mary enjoyed driving for the Council of Aging in Knox, Indiana. She loved to square dance, and was active in the Michigan Blueberry Growers Association. She enjoyed making flower arrangements. Mary liked to camp, fish, go sight-seeing, and especially loved her pet dogs. Most of all Mary loved being a blueberry farmer, and raising her family.

Mary is survived by her loving family: husband, Roger, son, Brent (Gretchen) Olson, grandchildren: Zachary Olson, Sydney Olson, Hunter Olson, Stephanie (Russell) Weyant, and two great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, 1st husband: Harold L. Olson, 2nd husband: Pete Trenner, and son: William 'Bill' Olson.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the BOERSMA FUNERAL HOME, 90 E. Grove St., Wheatfield, Indiana. Graveside service to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, Indiana.

The family wishes to express special thanks to the V. N. A. Hospice of Valparaiso, for their special care and support.