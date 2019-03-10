Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Badalli.

Mary Ann Badalli

DYER, IN - Mary Ann Badalli, age 88, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on February 21, 2019 at her home in Dyer. She was born on February 17, 1931 in Chicago and grew up in the South Suburbs. Mary Ann was a lover of jazz and a long time active member of the Illiana Club of Traditional Jazz. She enjoyed watching movies from the 1930s and 1940s and over the years was an active volunteer in various community activities. Her late husband Frank J. Badalli, Sr. was the owner of the Hammond-based Standard Equipment and Supply Company.

She is survived by her two sons Frank J. Badalli, Jr. of Dyer and Fred J. Badalli of Orlando, Florida.

At her request, her body was donated to medical science. Funeral arrangements were private.