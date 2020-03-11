Mary Ann Bellafiore

PHOENIX, AZ - Mary Ann Bellafiore, age 85 of Phoenix, formerly of Merrillville and Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020, in her shared group home of Phoenix, AZ from natural causes. Mary Ann, a proud woman until the very end, was preceded in death by her loving husband and love of her life, Samuel E. Bellalfiore. Mary Ann lived life on her terms always. Daring to pursue her passion of flight, Mary Ann set out in her early years to be a pilot, and succeed she did. With her very devoted husband and fellow pilot by her side, Mary Ann and Sam became the baron and barrenness of the skies, seizing every cherished moment of flight time and flying together in a multitude of air races. She was a member of the Indiana Dunes Chapter of the 99's Pilot's Association. When not flying, Mary Ann and Sam owned Karim's Car Wash (formerly in Valparaiso) and tended to their business, accordingly, treating every valued coworker and patron as family. Though her years of flight may have come to an end, she will soar forever more. Mary Ann is survived by her two daughters Kimberly (Gary) Bellafiore Runquist of Phoenix, AZ and Karen (John) Bellafiore Lain of Valparaiso; two granddaughters Cameron (Reggie) Henderson of Phoenix and Morgan Lain of Valparaiso. She will be in our hearts forever more, enjoying eternity with her husband.

Friends and loved ones may visit with her family on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral service will take place Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St. Phoenix, AZ 85014. Website is hov.org. www.burnsfuneral.com