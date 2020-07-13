Mary Ann Broski (nee Percak)

BURNHAM, IL - Mary Ann Broski (nee Percak), age 101, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. A lifelong resident of Burnham, IL and proud member of Mother of God Church. Mary's kindness and generosity touched the hearts of family and friends. She was a devoted grandmother of five, loving great grandmother of 10, cherished great great grandmother of three, caring stepmother to two, proud step grandma to six, and great grandma to many. Mary was a dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents: Stephanus and Francesca Percak; sons: Robert, William "Sonny", and Ronald Veg; daughter: Geraldine Pappas; grandchild: Lauri Gonzalez; three brothers; three sisters; husband William Veg and her beloved husband Alex Broski.

Although the world changed drastically in the 101 year of Mary's fulfilling life, acts of kindness always remained a constant. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be sent to a charity of your choice. Private Services. Arrangements entrusted to Opyt Funeral Home, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL, (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com