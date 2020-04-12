Mary Ann Budreau

WHITE PIGEON, MI - Mary Ann Budreau, age 91, passed peacefully at her home in White Pigeon, MI on April 7, 2020. She was surrounded by her sons.

Mrs. Budreau was preceded in passing by her husband Paul J. Budreau. She leaves her sons David (Hanover, MA), Peter (Spooner, WI) and Timothy (Orlando, FL). Mrs. Budreau was born March 1925 in Hammond, IN and was preceded in passing by her parents Edward and Agnes Flynn, sisters, Patricia Stevens and Phyllis Seaman.

Mrs. Budreau attended St. Joseph Catholic grade school in Hammond and was a 1947 graduate of Hammond High School.

Mrs. Budreau attended Indiana State where she met her husband of 65 years, Paul J. Budreau. Mrs. Budreau was a member of St. John Bosco and a special needs reading teacher at Maywood School.

In 1989 Paul and Mary Ann retired and moved to their beloved lake in Michigan. They were members of St. Joseph Catholic Church, White Pigeon, MI.

Mrs. Budreau also leaves, Daughters in law, Janet Budreau and Susan Budreau. Six Grandchildren, Michael, Thomas, Caroline, Paul, Suzanne and John. Six Great Grandchildren, Eleanor, Beatrice, Frederick, Adelaide Langfeldt, John David Budreau and Juliette Budreau. Five nieces and nephews.

Memorial services are pending.