Mary Ann Glaser (nee Aponas) EAST SIDE - MaryAnn Glaser, (nee Aponas), age 84, late of the East Side, passed away May 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert for 61 years. Loving mother of Daniel Glaser, Darlene (Bob) Zuccarelli, Dawn (Doug) Erdman and the late Deborah (late Tom) McClanahan. Cherished grandmother of Rebecca, Douglas, David and Elizabeth. Dear sister of Madeline (Allen) Niesyto, Leonard (Char) Aponas and Joseph (Marion) Kafka. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation and funeral services are being held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD CHAPEL, Chicago. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 6, 2020.