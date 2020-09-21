Mary Ann Hreha

VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Ann Hreha, 85, of Valparaiso passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born January 17, 1935 in Connersville, IN to Henry and Hazel (Bacon) Lange, graduated from Bishop Noll High School and received a B.A. from Marquette University. Mary began her career as a dental hygienist, but her artistic side drew her to Costas Floral as a designer for many rewarding years. She was a member of Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church of Wheatfield and was a former member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso. Mary was a talented artist and enjoyed expressing that talent in her flower garden. Though memory challenges may have limited her in recent years, it never diminished her love for family or the beauty around her.

On December 31, 1955 she married Michael Hreha who preceded her in death in 2018. Survivors include their children, Jackie (Torrie) Bauer, Kacie Jamison-Ooley (Drew), Mickie (Ken) Blaney, Jamie (Tony) DeVoss, Chris Hreha and Jeff (Abby) Hreha, 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Nate Bauer and her sister, Nancy Swanson.

A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with memorial service beginning at 6:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to St. Agnes Adult Day Care.