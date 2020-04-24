Mary Ann Ivankovich

HOBART, IN - Mary Ann Ivankovich, age 69 of Hobart, passed away on April 19, 2020 at home with her loving family at her beside. Mary Ann was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was an excellent cook and baker who loved to share her talents at many family and friend gatherings. Mary Ann was also a dedicated and caring Registered Nurse and her desire to help others carried on to her daughter and several grandchildren who have chosen healthcare careers in her footsteps.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents William and Helen Skafish and her in-laws Bozidar and Mary Ivankovich.

She leaves behind to mourn her death, her husband of almost 26 years, Danny Ivankvich, daughter Jeanine (Brian) Davis, son Robert Kamizeles; grandchildren Andrew (Sarah Veronesi) Portlock, Noah Davis, Hannah Davis, and Natalie Davis; three stepsons Danny (late Nicole) Ivankovich and children Lauren and Ryan, David (Milka) Ivankovich and son Viktor, Bozidar (Brooke) Ivankovich and children Danika and AJ; siblings William (late Kathy) Skafish, John (Judy) Skafish, Donna (Jim) Ward, and Robert Skafish.

Services were private. Father Kevin McCarthy officiating.