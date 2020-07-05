1/1
Mary Ann (Roberts) Muskoski
1930 - 2020
Mary Ann Muskoski (nee Roberts)

MUNSTER, IN -

Mary Ann (nee Roberts) Muskoski, 90, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Chesterton, IN. She was born at home on May 5, 1930, in East Chicago, IN. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Edward, her mother, Jenny Craig nee Barney, her father Chester Craig, her brother Bob (Nancy) Roberts and her brother-in-law, Donald Palla Sr. Mary Ann worked as an Administrative Assistant at GATX for over 35 years until retirement. Her organizational skills and attention to detail placed her in high demand. Mary Ann was very active in both the former East Chicago Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and current Highland Elks Lodge 981. She co-chaired numerous bake sale fundraisers at the Elks to raise funds for VNA hospice. She founded the Emblem Club in East Chicago. In honor of her tireless fundraising efforts she was named "Lady Elk" of the Year 2010 to 2011. Mary Ann's precise nature extended to her wardrobe. She never went out of the house when she was young unless she was wearing a dress with high heels, a matching colored purse and white gloves.

Mary Ann is survived by her dearest sister Jeanette Palla of Chesterton, IN, nieces, Karen (Joe) Kovach of Georgetown, TX, Kathy Palla of Chesterton; nephews Donald (Kathleen) Palla Jr. of Monticello, IL, Mark Palla of Dallas, TX and Joseph Palla of Chicago, IL; great nephews Joseph (Wendy) Kovach of Olympia, WA, Dr. Benjamin (Bess) Palla of Chicago, Matthew (Colleen) Palla of League City, TX; great nieces Erica Kovach of Boston, MA and Kaitlin Palla of Knoxville, TN; great-great niece Christina Kovach of Olympia, WA. Mary Ann was a second mother to her nieces and nephews and a second grandmother to her great nieces and nephews. She enjoyed vacationing with her family in England, Italy, the Cayman Island's, St Maarten's and throughout the states. She and Edward travelled extensively throughout the world and especially enjoyed Australia and Alaska. Mary Ann's latest adventure included family reunions with all of her kids via video conferencing. She adored her kids and was generous with them all and they adored her FEISTY personality. In lieu of flowers, a donation to VNA Hospice in Mary Ann's name would be appreciated.

A private memorial celebration will be held by her family as soon as travel restrictions permit. Services entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com



Published in The Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 322-7766
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 2, 2020
I will miss our Wednesdays together. Breakfast, shopping and then dinner. Dont know what I will do with myself now
Kathy
Family
