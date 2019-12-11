MaryAnn O'Connor (Bachusz)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - MaryAnn O'Connor (Bachusz) age 73, of East Chicago (formerly of Hammond and Valparaiso), was gathered into the Lord's arms in her home on December 9, 2019.

She is survived by her four children, Christine (Ponciano) Quiroga, Michael (Deanna) O'Connor, Erin O'Connor, and John (Michelle) O'Connor; nine grandchildren, Matthew and Marcus Quiroga, Ryan, Nicholas, and Miranda O'Connor, Reuben and Rebecca Aguado, and Melanie and Audrey O'Connor; and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Evans O'Connor, her parents, and three siblings.

MaryAnn loved her family, friends and nature. She never forgot a birthday, anniversary or other special event and she made sure those around her knew exactly how much she loved them.

A visitation will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME, 4918 Magoun Avenue, East Chicago, IN 46312 from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

A private cremation will follow.