Mary Ann Pilipovich (nee Murga)

WHITING, IN - Mary Ann Pilipovich (nee Murga) 83 of Whiting passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. Loving mother of Thomas Pilipovich, Carol (Richard) Tinsley and Kenneth Pilipovich; cherished grandmother of Cody (Megan) Chesser, Nicholas Chesser, Rachel Pilipovich, Ashlee and Samantha Pilipovich; adoring great grandma of Kalli Alt, Aubrey and Ava Chesser; dearest sister of Dolores (late Andrew) Ivanyo, Kathleen (Chester) Clark, Patricia (Don) Ayers and Timothy Murga; many nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.

Visitation for Mary Ann will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting, from 5:00 to 8:00pm (with a limit of 50 people in the funeral home at one time, masks and social distancing are required, temperatures will be taken) followed by funeral services at 8:00pm with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S. of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, officiating; cremation to follow. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Mary Ann Pilipovich was born on December 10, 1936 in Whiting, Indiana to John and Kathryn Murga. She was a lifelong resident and a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1955. She was a United States Army Veteran and a member of the Amvets and the American Legion. She was a former manager of the Nathan Hale School Cafeteria, Whiting and enjoyed her trips to the casino. Devoted to her family, Mary Ann will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400




Published in The Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Baran & Son Inc
JUN
10
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Baran & Son Inc
Funeral services provided by
Baran & Son Inc
1235 119Th St
Whiting, IN 46394
(219) 659-4400
