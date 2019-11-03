Mary Ann Ramos

Mary Ann Ramos (Harris) was the widow of Joseph C. Ramos, who predeceased her in 2005. She is survived by her children: Ronald Miller, Debi Ramos, Joseph Ramos, Robert Ramos and Frank Ramos; her grandchildren: Scott Ramos, Danielle Weirick and Rafael Ramos Soto; and her great grandchildren: Madalyn Ramos, Quinn Ramos, and Rayden Weirick.

Mary Ramos graduated from Calumet High School in 1959. From 1970 until 1980, she owned and operated Mary's Grocery in Hammond, Indiana. She obtained an AA Degree in Chemistry from Purdue University Calumet in 1992; she worked as the Chemistry Technician in the Chemistry Department of Purdue University Calumet from 1992 until she retired in 2009.