Mary Ann Skorupa

HAMMOND, IN - Mary Ann Skorupa, age 94 of Hammond, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Joe Skorupa (Megan), of Winters, CA and Steve Skorupa, of Toluca Lake, CA, brother Emil (Barbara) Knezevich; sisters in law Mary Rogus and Charlotte Bilbrey, several nieces, nephews and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe; sisters, Ruby Knezevich, Catherine (late Mike) Karnafel and Helen (late Rudolph) Vido; parents, Theresa and Paul Knezevich. Mary was a member of St. John Bosco Church in Hammond and the Altar Rosary Society. She was retired from Guarantee Reserve Life Insurance. Mary loved to dance, sing and particularly enjoyed traditional Croatian folk dance. She was a kind, loving mother that will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, 11:00 AM at the funeral home. At Rest St. John St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond.