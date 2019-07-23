Mary Ann Smith

PORTAGE, IN - Mary Ann Smith, age 80, of Portage, passed away, Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born on March 31, 1939, to the late Michael I. and Mary Salopek. Mary Ann graduated from Gary Edison in 1957 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Ball State in 1961. She was employed by the Portage Schools for 33 years at Fegely Middle School, where she was a beloved member of the staff and touched the lives of many students. Mary Ann was a faithful 50-year member of Nativity where she belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a member of Tri Kappa since 1989. Mary Ann was a sports enthusiast and especially loved the Cubs.

Mary Ann is survived by her four sons, Gregory Smith, Joseph Smith, Andrew (Deborah) Smith, all of Portage and Eric (June) Smith of Kokomo; six grandchildren, whom she enjoyed spending time with, Ethan, Glorianna, Matthew (Colleen), Alek and Alexis Smith and Brittni (Thomas) Corey; five great grandchildren, Makyn, Hartley, Gracie, Bailey, and Riley; brother, Michael (Carole) Salopek; other loving family and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stephen J. Smith.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Ann's memory may be made to the , Fegely Middle School J.A.S.S.A.L. Fund or Tri Kappa Zeta Mu Chapter in Portage.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage with additional visitation prior. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. with a 4:00 p.m. Rosary at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave, Portage, IN 46368, www.reesfuneralhomes.com.