Mary Ann Taylor (1927 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Obituary
Mary Ann Taylor

LOWELL, IN - Mary Ann Taylor, 93, of Lowell, passed away Friday March 6, 2020. She was born February 7, 1927 to Paul and Jennie Schultz in Chicago. Survived by her children, Barbara (Tim) Olt of MI and Brian (Sharon) of Valparaiso; five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandson and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry; sons Barry and Russell; two siblings, Paul and Louise; and two grandchildren. Mary Ann attended Lowell First Baptist Church.

Visitation, Tuesday March 10, from 12:00-1:00, concluding with Funeral Services at 1:00PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lake County Animal Rescue and Adoption. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Mar. 9, 2020
