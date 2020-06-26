Mary Anna Coln

PORTAGE, IN - Mary Anna Coln, 77 of Portage, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was born May 9, 1943 in Chesterton to James and Viola (Ludwig) Parker. Mary worked various roles in the food service industry over the years; as a waitress, cook, and even as business manager. She enjoyed music and in the early years, loved to sing with her husband, Vernon, while he played guitar. Mary enjoyed cooking and hosting gatherings with her family and friends that she dearly loved. Recently she enjoyed spending time at the Bonner Senior Center in Portage.

On September 14, 1968 in Chesterton, Mary married Vernon Coln who survives along with their children, Brinda (William) Rogers, Joyce (Alan) Hart, Jean Berry, MaryJean Steel, and Joni (Ron) Reid; 18 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchild; siblings, Joe (Bessie) Parker, Nora (Steve) VanHouten, Fred (Margaret) Parker, and John (Teresa) Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Sappington; four brothers; and three sisters.

Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM. Masks are recommended for visitation and will be required for the service. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.