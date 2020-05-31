Mary Beth Trgovich
1960 - 2020
Marybeth Trgovich HIGHLAND, IN - Marybeth Trgovich, 59, of Highland passed away at her home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Marybeth was born December 1, 1960 in Hammond IN, the daughter of Mark and Elizabeth Trgovich. Survivors include her father Mark, siblings Judi (Steve) Paloncy of Perrysville IN, Joanne (Roger) Adank of Dyer IN, Mark of Highland IN, nieces and nephew: Kristin (Savan) Patel, Kathryn Ward, Michael Paloncy (fiance Amy Shahan), Kimberly (Mark) Bevier and Megan Trgovich as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. Marybeth was preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth, grandparents and several aunts and uncles. Marybeth was serviced by Northwest Indiana Special Education Cooperative while attending Highland Schools. She participated in the ARC Bridges program for 37 years. She enjoyed listening to music especially Lawrence Welk and Dean Martin, watching videos and coloring. Her family appreciates the care and respect she was shown by support staff over the years. Special thanks to Hospice of the Calumet Area, Marybeth's Help at Home staff and special caregiver Stella. Services will be private and handled by FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME in Highland. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Share Foundation, PO Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371. www.fagenmiller.com

Published in The Times on May 31, 2020.
