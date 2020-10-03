Mary Byram Mestousis (nee Crosby)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Mary Byram Mestousis (nee Crosby), age, 83, of Schererville, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born on September 11, 1937 to the late Byram and Irma (Pelton)Crosby in Lafayette, IN, and grew up in Delphi, IN. She was a graduate of Depauw University and a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Mary was also a longtime member of the philanthropic P.E.O. Organization, Chapter O Sisterhood, where she created her greatest, lifelong friendships.

Mary will fondly be remembered by her devoted husband of 61 years, George; loving children, Michael (Rhea) Mestousis, Cathy (Eric) Stepanovich, Ann (David) Palazzolo; grandchildren, Michael (Rachel) Hart, Ryan Stepanovich, Daniel (Lauren) Pittman; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Gavin; sister, Helen (Gil) Churchill; two brothers, Tom (Nina) Crosby, Ed Crosby, along with several adoring nieces and nephews, whom she always referred to as her "dear ones".

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Byram and Irma Crosby and sister, Carol May.

Per the family's wishes, there will be a private mass for Mary. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME in Crown Point, IN. Interment will take place at a later date at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Memorial donations to honor Mary, may be directed to Providence Hospice, 18601 N. Creek Dr., Tinley Park, IL 60477.

In addition to the wonderful hospice care, we would like to thank Mom's neighbors, both past and present, who reached out to us in many ways and have been great friends to our parents through the years.

