Mary C. Hays

SARASOTA, FL - Mary C. Hays 90, of Sarasota, FL and formerly of Lowell and Cedar Lake, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

She is survived by children, Gale (Daniel) Eder, James (Susan) Hays, Donna Hays, John (Pam) Hays, Michael (Chrissy) Hays; grandchildren, Kristina (McAlee) Lemene, Nicole (Snider) Page, Daniel (Robyn) Eder, Jimmy Hays, Jaime Goulet, Lisa (JD) Tally, Patrick Hays, Joshua Rice, Cody Rice, Sydney Hays, Jackson Hays and Lyla Hays and 9 great grandchildren, with a tenth due to be born this winter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil J., siblings, Frances Summerlot, Hedwig Gordon and Robert (Audrey) Mueller.

Mary was a beautiful person who was and still is the heart and soul of the family. She loved God, family and friends immensely. She was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church, Cedar Lake; Epiphany Cathedral Church, Venice, FL; South Shore Country Club and their Monday and Thursday Ladies League.

Visitation, August 30, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, with a Funeral Mass, Saturday, 2:00 p.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, 11000 W 133rd Ave., Cedar Lake. Private Burial will follow in Lowell's St. Edward Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to: Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota, FL; ; South Suburban Humane Society, Chicago Heights. As a special tribute to Mary, the family requests you find kindness in our hearts and share it with the people you encounter. www.sheetsfuneral.com