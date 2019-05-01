Mary Carol Sawyer (nee Render)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Carol Sawyner (nee Render) age 68, of Schererville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 29, 2019. Mary received her BSN in 1989 from Valparaiso University. She retired from Franciscan St. Margaret Mercy North Campus 7 East after 25 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, traveling ( her vacation name was Francesca Magnifico), photography, Morning Grace prayer group at Suncrest Church, reading, music , dancing, sister trips, her dog, Atticus, grand fur babies Pickles and Brick and her friends including the "Sensational 6." Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Sawyer and sister, Joanie Reiblich. Mary is survived by her son, Jeffery Sawyer and her daughter, Michelle (Stan) Kalemba; grandchildren, Jacob, Brittney, Julia, Andie, Natalie and Justin; siblings, John (Diane) Render, Jane (Philip) MacArthur, Ellen (Kenneth) Jenkins, Jean O'Laughlin, Daniel (Candice) Render and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. We will miss the fun we had together. Mary was hilarious, sweet, generous, and kind. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Heaven has gained another angel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Michael the Archangel Church (1 W. Wilhelm St. Schererville, IN) with Rev. Gregory Bim-Merle officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home (8178 Cline Ave., Schererville, IN).

In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Mary's granddaughter Andie, the family requests that donations be made to The Fanconi Anemia Research Fund at www.fundraise.fanconi.org or Fanconi Anemia Research Fund; 1801 Willamette Street Suite 200; Eugene, OR 97401.

Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.