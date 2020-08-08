1/
Mary D. (Springham) Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Anderson (nee Springham)

DYER, IN - Mary Anderson (nee Springham), age 83, late of Dyer, passed away August 4, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late William L. Anderson for 44 years. Loving mother of Judith Brown, William R. (Bonnie) Anderson, Thomas R. (Joanne) Anderson, and the late Donald Anderson. Cherished grandmother of Daniel, Nathan, Emily, Thomas, Justin, Sean, Noah, Tyler, Andrew, and Ashley. Dearest great grandmother of Emma, Levi, and Bruce. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents Henry and Mary Springham. Mary was the founder and former owner of St. John Mama D's Pizza.

Visitation Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Services Monday, August 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John to St. John the Evangelist Church 10701 Olcott. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Elmwood Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
(219) 365-3474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved