Mary D. Parks
Mary D. Parks

FORMERLY OF MUNSTER, IN - Mary D. Parks, a former resident of Munster, passed away on March 6, 2020 at the age of 93.

Born and raised in the farming community of Sheldon, IL, Mary graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Business Education. Mary was a teacher in Munster and neighboring communities for 30 years. During her teaching career, Mary taught a variety of grade levels, ranging from pre-school to adult education. She especially enjoyed teaching her pre-school and kindergarten students.

Mary and Don, her husband of 58 years and a former employee of Sears, lived for a short time in Hammond before moving to Munster. They remained in Munster for many years before retiring to Fort Collins, CO in 1987. After Don passed away in March, 2009, Mary remained in Fort Collins awhile, but she eventually moved to a retirement community in Englewood, CO, which allowed her to be closer to her son. After tests confirmed a diagnosis of Alzheimer's, Mary moved to Arizona in April, 2015, to be closer to her daughter.

Mary was an avid bridge player and golfer. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening and reading. She was an active member in many organizations, including PEO and the Kiwanis Golden Girls. For many years, she collected and donated books to young children in need. She enjoyed immensely serving as hostess at various family and social gatherings. She was very grateful for the many, many friends she acquired over the years.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Suzanne, of Tucson, AZ, her son, Gary, daughter-in-law Susan and granddaughter Hallie, all of Arvada, CO, and several nieces and nephews.

Internment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO.

Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.



Published in The Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
