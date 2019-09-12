Mary Delores Stripka (nee Sector)

FORMERLY OF HAMMOND, IN - Mary Delores Stripka (nee Sector), 96, formerly of Hammond, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019. Mary is survived by her loving daughter Tina (Mercer) Miller and grandsons Nathan Miller and Evan Miller, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Tony, and siblings Barbara Chuck, Mildred Shegich, Joseph Sector, Violet Spudic, and Michael Sector.

Mary received her Master's degree from Indiana University Northwest and was a long time elementary teacher in the Hammond Public Schools. She enjoyed reading, sewing, watching movies, and spending time with her family.

Visitation for Mary will take place Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Church,7132 Arizona, Hammond. A Mass of Christian burial will directly follow at 10:00 a.m. officiated by Reverend Charles A. Mosley. A private burial at Chapel Lawn cemetery in Crown Point, IN will happen at later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the OLPH Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 7132 Arizona Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323.