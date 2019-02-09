Mary Dristas

HOBART, IN - Mary Dristas, age 88, of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born on July 16, 1930 to the late Milford and Mary (nee Meloy) Murray. Mary was a member of St. Bridget Church where she belonged to the St. Anne Confraternity and the St. Mary's Auxiliary for 25 years. Mary will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

She is survived by her two sons, Mark (Therese) Dristas of Crown Point, Christopher (Beth) Dristas of Indianapolis; daughter, Becky (Peter) Papamihalakis of Crown Point; six grandchildren, Therese Anne Dristas, Nicholas, Kathryn and Emily Papamihalakis, and Raegan and Maeci Dristas; brother, Bill (Linda) Murray; sister, Deloris Yazvec other loving family and dear friends. Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Dristas; son, James Dristas; two sisters, Theresa Adams and Patricia Schouchkoff.

Services for Mary will be Monday, February 11, 2019 beginning with prayers at 9:30 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., and going in procession for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main St., Hobart with Rev. Benjamin Ross presiding. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Garden. Visitation will be Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. with a 3:30 p.m. St. Mary's Auxiliary service and a 4:30 p.m. St. Anne's Rosary Service at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, (219) 942-2109 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com