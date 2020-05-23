Mary "Kay" Duran (nee McMahon) PORTAGE, IN - Mary "Kay" Duran (nee McMahon) age 70 of Portage, passed away May 21, 2020. She was a graduate of Andrean High School, Class of 1968. Kay attended Indiana University Northwest with her degree in nursing. She practiced nursing at several Northwest Indiana medical facilities. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Regis and Marcella McMahon. She is survived by her children: Amy (Terry) Bennett, Adam Duran (fiance Jenn Heintz), sisters: Karen (Brian) Barich, Nancy (Glen) Larsen; brother, Regis (Rah) McMahon, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kay loved pets, especially her fur babies. A celebration of Kay's life will be held at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements.