Mary E. (Krueger) Gallagher

Guest Book
  • "Dear Mary, Rest In Peace!"
    - Linda McHale
Service Information
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN
46327
(219)-931-2800
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary E. Gallagher (nee Krueger)

WHITING, IN - Mary E. Gallagher (nee Krueger), age 78, of Whiting, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, suddenly, after a short illness. She is survived by two sisters, LaVerne (late Earl) Stevenson, and Carol (late Lawrence) Caul; many nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Carl Krueger and Marie (Krueger) Zedak; and her sister Gloria (late Herbert) Hoessler.

There were no funeral services. Per Mary's wishes, a cremation took place.

Mary was a Whiting resident for 20 years. She was born in Chicago, IL. Mary was a waitress for Phil Smidt's in Hammond, the Original John's Italian Restaurant in Calumet City, IL, and currently at Keith's restaurant in Whiting. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, co-workers, and her many customers.

Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN, 219-931-2800.
Published in The Times on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.