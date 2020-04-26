Mary E. Gallagher (nee Krueger)

WHITING, IN - Mary E. Gallagher (nee Krueger), age 78, of Whiting, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, suddenly, after a short illness. She is survived by two sisters, LaVerne (late Earl) Stevenson, and Carol (late Lawrence) Caul; many nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Carl Krueger and Marie (Krueger) Zedak; and her sister Gloria (late Herbert) Hoessler.

There were no funeral services. Per Mary's wishes, a cremation took place.

Mary was a Whiting resident for 20 years. She was born in Chicago, IL. Mary was a waitress for Phil Smidt's in Hammond, the Original John's Italian Restaurant in Calumet City, IL, and currently at Keith's restaurant in Whiting. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, co-workers, and her many customers.

Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN, 219-931-2800.