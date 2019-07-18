Mary E. "Toots" (Vidovich) Garnello

  • "I am Truly and deeply sorry for your Loss. My warmest..."
    - M C
  • "Mary, we were neighbors for over 20 years, I always enjoyed..."
    - Joseph McInerney
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Mary E. Garnello "Toots" (nee Vidovich)

WHITING, IN - Mary E. Garnello "Toots" (nee Vidovich), age 96, late of Whiting and formerly of Mount Greenwood, passed away July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert Garnello. Loving mother of the late Michael Garnello. Dear sister of Phyllis (late Walter) Pinski. Fond aunt of Joan Gordan. Adored great aunt of Shelley (Leonard) Grzywinski. Dearest great great aunt of Elizabeth and cousin of many.

A Memorial Visitation will take place Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago. Memorial Service 5:00 p.m. Cemetery private. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com


Published in The Times on July 18, 2019
