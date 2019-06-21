Mary E. Hric (nee Kuhajda)

WHITING/SCHERERVILLE - Mary E. Hric (nee Kuhajda) 96 of Schererville, formerly of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul P. Hric who passed away December 26, 2014; loving mother of Robert (Eileen) Hric of Schererville; two granddaughters, Angela (Darren) Darragh of Las Vegas and Julie (Sean) Rubin of Orlando, FL; two great grandsons, Aaron Darragh and Keaton Rubin; nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Ann Teliga.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating, interment, Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville; visitation at the funeral home on Sunday from 3:00 to 5:00pm. The St. John Rosary Society, together with members of the parish will offer prayers at the funeral home on Sunday at 4:00pm.

Mary Hric was born on June 1, 1923 in Whiting, Indiana to Andrew and Anna Kuhajda. She was lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1941. Mary was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society, Daughters of Isabella and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 452. She enjoyed playing bingo and pinochle. Devoted to her family, Mary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.