Mary E. Hunker

PORTAGE, IN - Mary E. Hunker, age 93, of Portage, passed away February 15, 2019. She was born April 13, 1925 to the late James and Mary (nee Ford) Finan. Mary retired from EJ&E Credit Union. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Chauncey; son, Dean Hunker; two brothers, James Finan and Billy Finan; sister, Ethelind O'Donnell.

Mary is survived by her four children, Chauncey (Michael), Chris (Debbie), Mark (Trea) and Lisa (Sandy); grandchildren, Jeff (Kelly), Brian (Erin), Scott (Nicole), Alison (Paul), J.T., Michael, Katie (Mike), Sarah (Ben) and Benjamin; great grandchildren, Hayden, Charlotte, Amelia, Macenzie, Savannah, Norah, Ryan, and Mason.

Friends are invited to visit with Mary's family on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 12:00 p.m., until the time of prayer service at 2:00 p.m, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Services will conclude at the funeral home. Interment at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. www.burnsfuneral.com