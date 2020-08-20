1/1
Mary E. Thornton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary E. Thornton

GARY/FORMERLY OF EAST CHICAGO, IN - Mary E. Thornton age 84, of Gary, formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away Wednesday, Augsut 12, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago, IN. Rev. George W.C. Walker Jr., officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary. Visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Thornton family during their time of loss.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved