Mary E. Thornton

GARY/FORMERLY OF EAST CHICAGO, IN - Mary E. Thornton age 84, of Gary, formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away Wednesday, Augsut 12, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago, IN. Rev. George W.C. Walker Jr., officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary. Visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

