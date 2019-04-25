Mary Elizabeth (Rebenak) Madden (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I was blessed to have her in my life, my Aunt Mary. Always..."
    - Rita Ruff
  • "What a sweet lady . she sometimes drove us to School.she..."
    - Martin Pratscher
  • "I am very saddened by this news and very sorry for your..."
    - Les Jones
  • "I'm so sorry to hear this sad news. Mrs. Madden was a..."
    - Nancy McDonald
Service Information
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-322-7300
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
8:30 AM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
700 E. 170th St.
South Holland, IL
Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Madden (nee Rebenak)

DYER, IN/FORMERLY OF THORNTON, IL - Elizabeth Madden (nee Rebenak), age 93, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Thornton, IL passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Merle "Pat" Madden. Loving mother of Kathleen (David Harry) Madden, the late David Madden, John (Maria) Madden, Mary (Richard Pniewski) Madden-Pniewski, Laura (Ken) Benedict, and Jeff (Jennifer) Madden. Devoted grandmother of Brad (Jessica) Benedict, Dan Benedict, and Sarah Benedict, Bianca Madden and John Frederic Madden and step-grandmother to several step-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Aleksander Rebenak, late Helen (late Chester) Morong, and the late Tadeusz Rebenak. Also preceded in death by her parents Louis and Victoria Rebenak. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Prayer service Monday, April 29, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at Smits Funeral Home leaving to Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 700 E. 170th St. South Holland, IL for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Anthony Talarico and Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery – Calumet City, IL. Mrs. Madden was a lifelong White Sox and Green Bay Packer fan. She was loved by many and will be missed.

Memorial contributions may be given to the or Compassionate Friends. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in The Times on Apr. 25, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Dyer, IN   219 322-7300
