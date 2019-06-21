Mary Ellen Arnold (nee Deardorff)

HIGHLAND, IN - Mary Ellen Arnold (nee Deardorff), 82, of Highland, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. She is survived by her three loving children, Keith (Elizabeth) Arnold, Lynn (Jim) Goetz, and Nancy (Doug) Montera; four adoring grandchildren, Eva, Mikki, Luca, and Tuscany, and numerous additional family members and friends. Ellen was preceded in death by her dear husband, Ray Arnold.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, In 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 AM at the funeral home, immediately following visitation.

Ellen was a 1955 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School. She went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Education from Indiana University, and her Master of Education from Purdue University. She subsequently devoted her life to education and was an elementary school teacher for over 30 years, teaching four years at Eads Elementary in Munster , and 28 years at Johnston Elementary in Highland. Ellen was a member of Beta Gamma Upsilon as well as a member of the Retired Teachers' Association. She also enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels for over 25 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ellen's honor may be made to Meals on Wheels or The Humane Society.

