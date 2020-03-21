Mary Ellen Driver

VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Ellen Driver, age 94, of Valparaiso went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2020. She was born in 1925 in Indianapolis, IN where she attended Arsenal Technical High School. After graduation, she became a supervisor for Indiana Bell Telephone Company.

In 1947, she married Don F. Driver in Indianapolis. They had two sons, David (Debra) of Valparaiso and then Thomas (Diane) of Waukegan, IL.

Don and Mary Ellen moved to Valparaiso in 1961. In addition to working at Allanson Insurance and First Federal Savings and Loan, she was also a fashion model for Carson Pirie Scott & Company. In the community she was active in Tri Kappa Sorority and the Porter Memorial Hospital Ladies Auxiliary.

Mary Ellen was a grandmother to four and a great grandmother to six. Nothing pleased her more than to be with her family. She highly valued her good friends and loved walking and gardening.

Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her husband Don in 2017, her parents Mary and Emil Leppert and two sisters, Bonnie Jordan and Connie Archer.

She is survived by her sons and their families as well as two sisters, Sherry Wynne and Joanne Sedberry. Mary Ellen was a person of high morals, a good friend to many and will surely be missed.

A private graveside service will be held at Graceland Cemetery.