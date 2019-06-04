Mary Ellen Hughes

HIGHLAND, IN - Mary Ellen Hughes, age 93 of Highland, Crown Point, and Schererville, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019, with her children by her side. Mary was born September 5, 1925 to the late Kathryn and Ralph Stevens. She was married to Homer Hughes for over 50 years until his death in 2006. Mary was a lifelong member of the Nazarene Church where she was Treasurer and taught Sunday school. Mary and Homer loved camping and fishing, she also loved crocheting.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: George Hughes, Kathryn (Todd) Corban; grandchildren: Kristine (Chris) Cable, Jeff (Ashley) Hughes, Matthew (Amber) Corban; great-grandchildren: Patrick, Blake, Brooke, Audrey, Lilly, Garyn, Cadence, Ari, to whom she was lovingly know as Nana Mary.

Mary leaves her family with a legacy of faith, love and strength. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN.