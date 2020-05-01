Mary Ellen "Peaches" Hyzy
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen "Peaches" Hyzy HIGHLAND, IN - Mary Ellen "Peaches" Hyzy, 83, of Highland, IN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on Dec. 25, 1936 to Patrick Gannon and Marie (Kritenbrink) Jonas. She was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School. Her marriage was to William James "Apples" Hyzy, Sr. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She is survived by two sons, Michael J. (Genevieve) Hyzy and Keith A. (Karen) Hyzy; one sister-in-law, Barbara Gannon; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband, William James Hyzy, Sr.; one son, William James Hyzy, Jr.; her parents, Patrick Gannon and Marie Jonas; and two brothers, Robert Gannon and Patrick Gannon. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Franciscan Health Hospice Care. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Burial
Holy Cross Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved