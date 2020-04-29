Mary Ellen Lakin

CHESTERTON, IN - Mary Ellen Lakin, 88, of Chesterton, formerly of Crown Point passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at home with family. She was born September 15, 1931 to Arthur and Gladys (Reagan) Gereau and graduated from St. Anne High School in Illinois. Mary Ellen had served as a 4-H leader in Rensselaer and Crown Point, and Porter County Farm Bureau officer. She and Keith were loyal supporters of community theater and the arts and enjoyed square dancing together. She was an accomplished dulcimer player, talented at arts & crafts and the unofficial family historian.

On August 19, 1950 she married Keith D. Lakin who survives along with their children, Mark (Nancy) Lakin of Chesterton, Cathy Connaway of Valparaiso, Eric (Teresa) Lakin of North Carolina, Jane (Thomas) Leyden of Highland, sister, Helen Ninke, brother-in-law, Harold Lagesse, grandchildren, Seth (Kristin) Lakin, Erin (Josh) Hurst, Kerry Lakin, Ryan (Natalie) Connaway and Nicole (Joseph) DeMeo, great-grandchildren, Michael, Brooke, Masun, Gavin, Joey and Lia, and a host of friends.

A private family gathering will take place with a public celebration at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to HALO Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 787, Huntley, IL 60142 or Canterbury Summer Theater, 807 Franklin St., Michigan City, IN 46360.