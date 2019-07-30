Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Ryan (nee Diggins)

WHITING, IN - Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Ryan (nee Diggins), age 97, late of Whiting, formerly of the East Side passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Betty was born and raised in Boston, MA. Beloved wife of the late Hugh. Devoted mother of Thomas and the late James (Linda) Ryan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins. Betty was a member of St. Francis de Sales Church for 70 years. She was a dear friend to many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Visitation Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.