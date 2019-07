Mary Erickson

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Mary Erickson, age 84 of Merrillville, passed away July 4, 2019. She was born January 15, 1935 in Chicago, IL. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Arnett; ex-husband, George Erickson, Jordan Lindbeck, and brother, Aldo Nicolazzi. Mary is survived by her children: Susan (John) Lindbeck, Darlene (Dennis) Ferguson, George Arnett, Janet (Mark) Fiacable, Cathy (Bob) Beauchamp; grandchildren: Aaron, Brian Luchon, Tyler Lindbeck, Tonya Saporito; great-grandchildren: Bradley, Vincent, Layla; many loving nieces and nephews.

For further details see Burns Funeral Home (Crown Point) website. www.burnsfuneral.com.