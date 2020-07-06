Mrs. Mary Evelyn Sims

HAMMOND, IN - Mrs. Mary Evelyn Sims, age 81 of Hammond, IN passed away on June 26, 2020.

Mary leaves to cherish two daughters, Patricia Moore (Covington, GA) and Jacquelynn Sims (Hammond, IN), one son, Ronald Sims (Hammond, IN), two grandchildren, Anesha Fultz (Chicago, IL) and Justin Moore (Flowood, MS) and one great-granddaughter, Amarisse-Anaisse Lee (Chicago, IL) and six siblings.

Mrs. Sims was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron Brown and Jessie Mae Smith, her stepfather Talmadge Smith Jr., her husband Frank Sims, sisters Frankie Brown and Bernice Smith, sons-in-law Russell Rhea and Kelvin Moore, Uncle Elder Famous Smith, and Aunt Frankie Frances.

Public viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday July 7, 2020 from 12:00 noon - 8:00 p.m. at SMITH, BIZZELL, WARNER FUNERAL HOME at 4209 Grant St. in Gary, IN.

Funeral Services/Burial/Interment will be held Privately.