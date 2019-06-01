Mary Florence Taylor-Perkins

Service Information
Obituary
Mary Florence Taylor-Perkins

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Mary Florence Taylor-Perkins, 99, of East Chicago, passed away May 24, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN. She leaves to cherish her memories her children Gloria Hemphill-Russell of Indianapolis, IN, Terry A. Alexander of Gary, IN, and Mary D. Wright of East Chicago, IN; six grandchildren Rhonda Kyle, Delton Henderson, Terrell Wright, Keisha (Arthur) Poe-Hinton, Terese Alexander, and JoaJuana Hemphill; nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, adopted children, other family, and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street, East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Carter Memorial CME Church, 635 W. 49th Avenue, Gary, IN 46408. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN.

DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times on June 1, 2019
