Mary Florence Taylor-Perkins

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Mary Florence Taylor-Perkins, 99, of East Chicago, passed away May 24, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN. She leaves to cherish her memories her children Gloria Hemphill-Russell of Indianapolis, IN, Terry A. Alexander of Gary, IN, and Mary D. Wright of East Chicago, IN; six grandchildren Rhonda Kyle, Delton Henderson, Terrell Wright, Keisha (Arthur) Poe-Hinton, Terese Alexander, and JoaJuana Hemphill; nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, adopted children, other family, and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street, East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Carter Memorial CME Church, 635 W. 49th Avenue, Gary, IN 46408. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN.

