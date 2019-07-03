Mary G. "Maria" (Cianciolo) Roedel

Guest Book
  • "Rest In Peace Mary"
  • "God has given you rest Mar you are in my life and heart..."
    - Nancy Lessner
Service Information
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI
53005
(262)-786-8030
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
16000 W. National Ave.
New Berlin, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
16000 W. National Ave.
New Berlin, IN
Obituary
Mary (Maria) G. Roedel (nee Cianciolo)

Mary (Maria) G. Roedel (nee Cianciolo) found peace on July 1, 2019. Loving Mother of Jerry (Ellen) and James (Susan). Proud Grandmother of Stephanie, J.R., Christopher, Jeffrey, and Andrew. Great Grandmother of Aidan, Jacob, Samuel, Brayden and Adrianna. Further survived by many loving relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Schoenstatt Fathers or Holy Apostles Catholic Church would be appreciated. To receive obitirections text 1851092 to 414-301-6422.
Published in The Times on July 3, 2019
