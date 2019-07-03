Mary (Maria) G. Roedel (nee Cianciolo)

Mary (Maria) G. Roedel (nee Cianciolo) found peace on July 1, 2019. Loving Mother of Jerry (Ellen) and James (Susan). Proud Grandmother of Stephanie, J.R., Christopher, Jeffrey, and Andrew. Great Grandmother of Aidan, Jacob, Samuel, Brayden and Adrianna. Further survived by many loving relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Schoenstatt Fathers or Holy Apostles Catholic Church would be appreciated. To receive obitirections text 1851092 to 414-301-6422.