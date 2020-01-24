Mary G. Vorkapich

PORTAGE, IN - Mary G. Vorkapich, age 99 of Portage, formerly of Glen Park, passed away January 21, 2020. She graduated from Froebel, Class of '39 and worked as a cashier at Jewel in Merrillville for 18 years. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Peter; daughter Janis Keles; four sisters.

She is survived by her loving children Joanne (Jim) Everett and Pete (Lori) Vorkapich; grandchildren Jamie Everett and Lori (Dan) Stanley; four great-grandchildren Jas, Eva, Logan, and Griffin; son-in-law Mike Keles; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com