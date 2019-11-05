Mary Gaskey

FORMERLY OF MUNSTER, IN - Mary Gaskey, 83, formerly of Munster, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard; daughter, Diane (Nick) Bizoukas; son, Bob Gaskey and former wife Amy Gaskey; daughter-in-law, Mary Kay (Frank) Pukoszek; six grandchildren that were the light of her life: Lauren, Michael, Matthew, Alyssa, Mia and Ava; niece, Jill (James) Ferguson; nephew, Mark (Carol) Machnic; and lifelong friend, Ruth Ryfa. She was preceded in death by beloved son, Michael Gaskey in 1999, and brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Penny Machnic.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Thomas More Chapel, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be private. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. in the chapel at the church.

Mary was a longtime parishioner at St. Thomas More Church. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and caregivers for all the support and care given to Mary. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Rush University Medical Center in her memory would be appreciated.https://www.rush.edu/giving-rush/ways-give/memorial-and-honor-giving

www.kishfuneralhome.net